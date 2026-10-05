Pension revision for central government pensioners remains a crucial focus for the 8th Pay Commission, alongside employee salaries. Various employee and pensioner unions have demanded benefits for older pensioners too. The final pension hike will depend entirely on the commission's recommendations and the government's decision. The biggest update right now is that the 8th Pay Commission is moving forward with discussions and gathering feedback, but the government has not announced any final salary hike or fitment factor yet. A clear picture of salary and pension changes will only emerge after the commission submits its report.