A woman returning home after a morning walk was harassed by a man in a street in UP. CCTV footage shows the man following her and grabbing her from behind and fleeing after she raised an alarm. The Khatauli police registered a case after a complaint and formed a team to identify and arrest the accused using nearby CCTV footage.

A woman was harassed by a man while she was returning home after a morning walk in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The incident, which happened in Khatauli, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the footage has since circulated on social media. According to police, the incident took place around 4.30 am on September 15 in the Khatauli Kotwali area. The woman had gone out for her morning walk and was returning home when the man allegedly her through a street.

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CCTV captures woman being followed

The CCTV footage shows the man approaching the woman from behind before allegedly rushing towards her and grabbing her. He is then seen making inappropriate gestures towards her. The woman appears to resist and raises an alarm, following which the man flees from the spot. The incident reportedly took place about a week ago, but police action followed after the CCTV footage began circulating on social media.

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The footage has drawn attention to the incident, prompting senior police officials to take cognisance of the matter and direct Khatauli police to investigate.

Police register case, form team

Khatauli police said a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint received from the woman.

In a social media post, police said the video from the Khatauli police station area showed a man harassing a woman before fleeing after she raised an alarm.

Police said a team has been formed to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV cameras installed around the area to trace the man.

The police said efforts were underway to identify the accused and that he would be arrested soon.

CCTV footage being examined

Area Officer Khatauli Rupali Roy is overseeing the investigation, according to police.

Investigators are examining footage from cameras near the location in an attempt to establish the accused’s movements and identify him. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the man.

The case comes after the video brought the incident to wider public attention. Police have urged that the investigation be allowed to proceed on the basis of the complaint and available evidence.

Further action in the case is expected once the accused is identified and taken into custody.