Twenty-seven Indian nationals trafficked to Myanmar under the guise of overseas employment have safely returned to India following a coordinated diplomatic effort. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed their arrival in New Delhi on Saturday, ending weeks of uncertainty for families across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The rescue operation was initiated after Union Civil Aviation Minister and Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention. Acting on the appeal, the Indian Embassy in Yangon worked with local authorities to secure the release of the stranded citizens.

According to officials, the group had been lured with promises of lucrative jobs abroad but were instead trafficked to border regions of Myanmar. Once there, their passports were confiscated, and they were coerced into cyber scam operations under threats and intimidation. Victims reported physical abuse and constant fear of reprisals if they resisted.

Families had little information during the ordeal, relying on brief phone calls that revealed their sons were trapped in hostile conditions. Several had approached state authorities and representatives after losing contact, prompting the urgent appeal for diplomatic action.

Officials involved in the operation said the rescue required sustained engagement due to the volatile security situation in parts of Myanmar, where state control is limited. Despite these challenges, coordination between Indian missions, partner agencies, and local authorities ensured the safe evacuation of all 27 nationals.

The rescued individuals, including names such as Ramu Gunnugukelli, Sai Kumar Kanakavala, Ajay Dubba, and others, have now proceeded to their native places to reunite with families. Their return has brought relief to households that had endured weeks of anxiety and uncertainty.

Authorities emphasized that the focus will now shift to rehabilitation and investigation into trafficking networks operating across borders. Officials reiterated advisories cautioning job seekers against unverified overseas employment offers routed through informal agents, stressing the risks of exploitation.