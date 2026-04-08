Widespread rainfall and fresh snowfall have hit Himachal Pradesh, impacting normal life. The IMD reported snowfall in higher reaches like Lahaul-Spiti and rain across most districts, causing a 4-5°C temperature drop and issuing an orange alert.

Widespread rainfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh, along with fresh snowfall in higher reaches, has impacted normal life in the hill state over the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Snowfall was reported from the higher reaches of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti and Shimla, while rainfall occurred in almost all districts.

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IMD Confirms Widespread Precipitation

"In the last 24 hours, rainfall has been recorded in almost all districts of Himachal Pradesh, while higher hills have witnessed snowfall," said Shobhit Katiyar, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, speaking to ANI.

He said significant rainfall was recorded at several stations, with some areas receiving over 60 mm of precipitation, while Shimla recorded around 28 mm of rainfall. Snowfall of about 4 cm was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti, and around 1.4 cm in Kufri.

The IMD noted a drop of 4-5 degrees Celsius in temperatures across the state due to the wet spell.

Weather Forecast and Alerts

"The impact of this western disturbance will continue till tonight, bringing light to moderate rainfall across the state and snowfall in higher reaches till early morning hours," Katiyar said.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and hail is likely in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for these districts. A yellow alert has been sounded for the lower and mid-hill regions.

The weather activity is expected to subside after April 9. "After this system weakens, no significant weather activity is expected in Himachal Pradesh for the next four to five days, and overall weather will remain largely clear for about a week," Katiyar added.

Pre-Monsoon Rainfall Data

According to IMD data, Himachal Pradesh has recorded around 138 mm rainfall during the pre-monsoon period (March-April) so far, which is about 6 per cent above normal. (ANI)