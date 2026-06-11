In Chhattisgarh's Pandariya, BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra's free bus service, an extension of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', helps 1000-1500 girls attend college daily, overcoming transport barriers and significantly reducing dropout rates.

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign to the next level, a BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh is handling a free bus service for school and college-going girls. An initiative launched by BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra in her constituency has transformed the lives of thousands of girls in Pandariya assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district.

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A Beacon of Hope for Rural Girls

The free college bus service operated by MLA Bohra has become a beacon of hope for the girls who once could not imagine going to college. The free college bus service, started by the Pandariya MLA's NGO 'Bhawna Samajik Sansthan,' whose tagline is 'an effort for a better tomorrow,' has not only eased the journey for thousands of female students but has also given fresh wings to their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Currently, 10 buses are being operated in Pandariya constituency, of which 8 buses run regularly. Moreover, the preparations are underway to add two more buses to the campaign in the upcoming academic session. Through these buses, nearly 1000 to 1500 girl students are reaching college safely every day. The distance from the rural pockets of Pandariya to the college is often as long as 30 to 40 kilometers and due to the lack of adequate public transport, many students were previously forced to give up their education after finishing school.

From Idea to Impact

Speaking to ANI, MLA Bhawna Bohra said that after registering victory in the Zila Panchayat elections, she visited remote areas, and later, during the assembly election campaigns, she learnt about many girl students not going to college due to the problems associated with transportation facilities. Moreover, the parents were also constantly worried about the distance and safety.

"Realising the seriousness of this issue, the idea of introducing a free college bus service clicked in the mind. Thereafter, the initiative launched with two buses in 2014 and now the fleet size has increased to 10 buses," said the MLA, elaborating that seeing smiles on the faces of students while visiting colleges, it feels like the hard work paid off. The initiative has drastically reduced the dropout rate among girl students, claimed MLA Bohra. She further said that girls who previously couldn't continue their studies due to transport and financial hurdles are now attending college regularly. Notably, alongside the free college bus service, MLA Bohra also runs schemes like a free ambulance and free coaching classes. Her next goal is to promote employment and self-reliance among women. She believes that if daughters from rural areas are provided with opportunities, safety, and resources, they can achieve success in any field.

Students and Parents Welcome the Initiative

Premlata Sahu, a student of BSc 4th-semester, said that "her village is about 8 kilometres away from the college. Earlier, she used to cycle to college. The summer and rainy seasons made it extremely difficult, but the introduction of this initiative has made her journey safe and convenient. It has also resulted in significant financial savings."

"Travelling in passenger buses earlier was quite exhausting, recalled BSc 2nd semester student Anuja Dahre. Sending children to college was very difficult, but the introduction of the bus service has benefited them significantly," said the parent of a student, Naresh Sahu. (ANI)