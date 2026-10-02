A month after her parents disappeared during the Nepal flash floods while on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Tanvi shared her emotional struggles in a YouTube video. With her parents still untraceable, she is overwhelmed by grief, legal formalities, and financial responsibilities.

A month after her parents disappeared during the devastating Nepal floods, Tanvi has opened up about the emotional toll of waiting for answers. Her parents, Venkatram and Anagha Annamdevara, were travelling as part of a 67-member Kailash Mansarovar Yatra group when flash floods struck near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26. They have remained untraceable since.

In an emotional YouTube video titled “I haven't really talked about this...30 days since Nepal,” Tanvi spoke through tears about the uncertainty surrounding her parents' disappearance and how the past month had changed her life.

“It has been 30 days since the Nepal floods,” she said, recalling that her parents had travelled for the Kailash Yatra and were at the immigration centre, which was among the worst-hit locations.

Watch the viral video here:

Tanvi said she had been consumed by legal formalities, financial responsibilities and the task of managing everything her parents had built. “I haven't even processed it at all,” she said, explaining that practical responsibilities had left little room to process her grief.

Everyday objects inside her home have since become painful reminders of her parents. She recalled a water bottle bought by her mother and a speaker purchased by her father, reflecting on how much they had worked to build for their family.

Her grief also turned into anger as she questioned why her parents had to face such a tragedy when they were still relatively young. “Why them?” she asked, remembering that they were 52 and 49 and had hoped to begin travelling and enjoying life.

Tanvi had initially held on to hope that her parents would return. She said she waited until September 15, believing they might still come home, before reality began to sink in.

This is not the first time Tanvi has spoken publicly about the ordeal. In September, she revealed how she appeared for the NEET PG exam while her parents were missing, spending much of the three-hour examination crying but completing it because she believed her father would have wanted her to continue.

Her latest account captures the uncertainty, memories and emotional struggle of a daughter still waiting for news about her missing parents.