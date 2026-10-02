A snake measuring five feet caused panic when discovered inside a resort kitchen in Alwar, Rajasthan. Staff immediately fled and called for help. A rescue team arrived, identifying the reptile as a harmless red snake, which calmed the frightened employees.

A routine night at a resort in Rajasthan's Alwar turned into a frightening encounter when staff spotted a 5-foot-long snake resting among kitchen utensils. The reptile was discovered at the Sariska Desi Dhani Resort on the Alwar-Jaipur Road, prompting employees to rush out of the kitchen in panic and alert a rescue team.

The snake was noticed late at night inside the resort kitchen. Staff reportedly fled the area after spotting the large reptile and immediately contacted rescuers for help. The unexpected sighting created a tense situation as employees and others waited for the snake to be safely removed.

A rescue team soon arrived at the resort and identified the reptile as a red snake, which they said is a non-venomous species. The rescuers carefully caught the snake by hand and removed it from the kitchen, bringing relief to the staff and onlookers gathered at the scene.

Rescuers Calm Fears

According to the rescue team, there was no need for panic because the red snake is not venomous. The explanation helped calm the staff and people who had witnessed the unexpected encounter.

The snake was subsequently taken away from the resort and safely released into the forest. The rescue reportedly drew applause from those present after the reptile was removed without anyone being harmed.

Why Snake Sightings Are Common Around Sariska

The incident also highlights the close proximity between resorts in the Sariska region and natural wildlife habitats. Snake sightings are relatively common around Sariska, particularly during the rainy and winter seasons, when reptiles may emerge from their hiding places.

The region is home to a variety of snake species, including pythons and some endangered varieties. With several resorts and hotels located around Sariska, reports of snakes entering properties are not unusual.

While the sight of a five-foot snake among kitchen utensils understandably caused panic, the rescue team confirmed that this particular reptile was non-venomous. It was eventually returned safely to the forest, bringing the unusual late-night episode at the Rajasthan resort to an end.