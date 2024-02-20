Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Why so patriarchal?' Supreme Court raps Coast Guard for denying permanent commission to women officers

    The Supreme Court of India has admonished the Indian Coast Guard for denying permanent commission to women officers, highlighting the need for gender equality in the armed forces.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    The Supreme Court of India has sharply criticized the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for its reluctance to grant permanent commissions to women officers, aligning them with their male counterparts in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The scathing remarks were delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underscoring the court's commitment to upholding gender equality and ensuring justice for women in the armed forces. The court's stance was articulated during the hearing of a petition filed by Priyanka Tyagi, a former ICG pilot, who was denied a permanent commission despite her exceptional service record.

    Priyanka Tyagi's career in the Indian Coast Guard spans 14 years, during which she served as a short service appointment (SSA) officer, demonstrating unwavering courage and dedication. Her contributions to maritime safety are commendable, having saved numerous lives at sea and amassing an impressive 4,500 flying hours, the highest among both male and female personnel in the armed forces.

    One of Tyagi's notable achievements includes her participation in the historic all-women crew mission aboard a Dornier aircraft for maritime patrolling in the eastern region in 2016. Despite her exemplary service and accolades, Tyagi's quest for a permanent commission was met with denial, prompting her to seek legal recourse.

    The legal battle reached the Delhi High Court, where Tyagi's plea for interim relief was rejected, leading her to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. The apex court, upon hearing Tyagi's plea, vowed to broaden the scope of the case, signalling its intent to examine the overarching policy concerning the treatment of women officers in the Indian Coast Guard.

    During the proceedings, Chief Justice Chandrachud questioned the patriarchal mindset that prevents women from attaining equal opportunities in the Coast Guard, contrasting it with the progressive policies adopted by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in attitudes towards gender roles, affirming that women are equally capable of safeguarding the nation's coasts and borders.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
