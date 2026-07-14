Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi urging a reconsideration of E20 petrol, citing reduced mileage and engine wear in older vehicles. He demanded a choice for consumers at petrol stations and a price reduction for the ethanol-blended fuel.

Calls for Price Reduction and Public Support Addressing a press conference earlier on Tuesday, the AAP National Convenor said, "I have appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reduce the price of E20 fuel; since E20 yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower... I have also sought an appointment to meet him." Kejriwal also appealed to people facing issues due to E20 petrol to raise their concerns on digital platforms, claiming that public attention was needed for the government to take note of the matter. "I want to tell everyone troubled by these issues to make videos and post them on social media, because this government will not listen to us so easily," he added. Kejriwal's 'Ground Reality' Check Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal visited a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to interact with vehicle owners over the impact of E20-blended petrol and alleged that the government's claims about the fuel did not match consumers' experiences.According to an AAP release, Kejriwal spoke with vehicle owners who had arrived for refuelling as well as those who had brought their vehicles for repairs to understand the impact of E20 petrol. Citing these interactions, the AAP chief claimed that people consistently reported reduced mileage and mechanical problems after using E20 petrol. He alleged that the government's assertions on E20 were "blatant lies" and that ordinary people were facing difficulties because of ethanol-blended fuel. After his visit, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X' and voiced problems faced by ordinary people from the ground, stating, "Today, I went to a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to understand the ground reality. The government is telling blatant lies. E20 petrol is genuinely causing problems in vehicles. Ordinary people are deeply distressed because of ethanol. Almost everyone I spoke to said their vehicles' mileage has dropped, and many have complained about mechanical issues." Slams Govt for 'Abusing' Critics He added, "For the past few days, I have been observing that anyone in the country who opposes E20-blended petrol is being abused by ministers in this government. They are being called anti-nationals, traitors, agents of the petrol lobby, unemployed social activists, and several other names. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such arrogance is not appropriate." The AAP leader asserted that those raising concerns over E20 petrol were citizens expressing grievances and should not be labelled negatively."All those who are raising concerns about E20 petrol are distressed by its impact. They are our fellow citizens. They are not traitors. They are patriots. It is wrong to abuse them in this manner. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should not be insulted like this. We live in a democracy. Listen to what they have to say. It is the government's duty to hear their grievances and address them," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to reconsider the rollout of E20 petrol for vehicles that were not designed to run on the ethanol-blended fuel. In his letter, Kejriwal claimed that the use of E20 petrol in older vehicles has led to reduced mileage, faster engine wear and increased financial burden on vehicle owners whose cars and two-wheelers were manufactured before 2023. The AAP leader demanded that petrol stations provide consumers with an option to choose between pure petrol and E20-blended fuel. He also sought a reduction in the price of E20 petrol, arguing that the fuel's lower calorific value results in lower mileage.Addressing a press conference earlier on Tuesday, the AAP National Convenor said, "I have appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reduce the price of E20 fuel; since E20 yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower... I have also sought an appointment to meet him." Kejriwal also appealed to people facing issues due to E20 petrol to raise their concerns on digital platforms, claiming that public attention was needed for the government to take note of the matter. "I want to tell everyone troubled by these issues to make videos and post them on social media, because this government will not listen to us so easily," he added.Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal visited a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to interact with vehicle owners over the impact of E20-blended petrol and alleged that the government's claims about the fuel did not match consumers' experiences.According to an AAP release, Kejriwal spoke with vehicle owners who had arrived for refuelling as well as those who had brought their vehicles for repairs to understand the impact of E20 petrol. Citing these interactions, the AAP chief claimed that people consistently reported reduced mileage and mechanical problems after using E20 petrol. He alleged that the government's assertions on E20 were "blatant lies" and that ordinary people were facing difficulties because of ethanol-blended fuel. After his visit, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X' and voiced problems faced by ordinary people from the ground, stating, "Today, I went to a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to understand the ground reality. The government is telling blatant lies. E20 petrol is genuinely causing problems in vehicles. Ordinary people are deeply distressed because of ethanol. Almost everyone I spoke to said their vehicles' mileage has dropped, and many have complained about mechanical issues."He added, "For the past few days, I have been observing that anyone in the country who opposes E20-blended petrol is being abused by ministers in this government. They are being called anti-nationals, traitors, agents of the petrol lobby, unemployed social activists, and several other names. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such arrogance is not appropriate." The AAP leader asserted that those raising concerns over E20 petrol were citizens expressing grievances and should not be labelled negatively."All those who are raising concerns about E20 petrol are distressed by its impact. They are our fellow citizens. They are not traitors. They are patriots. It is wrong to abuse them in this manner. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should not be insulted like this. We live in a democracy. Listen to what they have to say. It is the government's duty to hear their grievances and address them," he added. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source