Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India staring at super cyclones, extreme flooding?

    If greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current pace, more than two and a half times (250 per cent) of India's population would experience flooding of greater than one metre, compared to the event in 2020, say experts

    Why India is far more vulnerable to Super cyclones than other countries
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 28, 2022, 3:12 AM IST

    India is likely to face extreme impact of Super cyclones -  cyclonic disturbances in which maximum wind speed is 222 km/h and above - in future because of climate change hazards, a study by a UK university said, adding if greenhouse gas emissions continued at the current pace, more than two and a half times (250 per cent) of India's population would experience flooding of greater than one metre, compared to the event in 2020.

    Also Read: Climate alert! Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea

    Researchers from the University of Bristol examined the 2020 Super Cyclone Amphan and predicted its implications under several scenarios of sea-level rise caused by global warming. Cyclone Amphan, the first super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1999, hit  Bangladesh, and then West Bengal and Odisha in May 2020 killing many. 

    More than 2 million people were evacuated from their homes in Bangladesh, and nearly half a million in West Bengal and Odisha were moved to safer places from vulnerable low-lying areas to shelters. Amphan was said to be the costliest tropical storm ever recorded in the North Indian Ocean, and the strongest cyclone ever since the Odisha cyclone in 1999.

    South Asia was one of the most vulnerable regions in the world and very little climate impact research has been done, despite the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlighting it as such a critical region, said Dann Mitchell, Professor of Climate Science at the University of Bristol, and the lead author of the study.

    The research team, presenting a critical piece of evidence in support of ramping down greenhouse gas emissions, used sophisticated climate model projections to anticipate the scale of those affected by cyclones in the rest of this century. Although the increasing number of people at risk is anticipated to be more modest in Bangladesh, estimated to rise by 60 per cent to 70 per cent, this factors in declining coastal populations in the future, the researchers said.

    The study noted that if the Paris Agreement -- a legally binding international treaty on climate change -- climate goals of 2 degrees Celsius warming above pre-industrial levels are adhered to, population exposure to flooding dropped close to zero in Bangladesh. But India, even in this scenario, showed an alarming increase between 50 per cent and 80 per cent, and the country was expected to experience flooding in the future, the researchers said.

    What is Paris Agreement?

    The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty to tackle climate change. The objective of this global framework is to hold the global average temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and endeavour to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

    "The latest IPCC report has mentioned with high confidence that tropical cyclones with higher intense categories will be more frequent in the future," said Saiful Islam, Professor of Hydrology at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), and contributing author of the study. He added that “population exposure in Bangladesh and India will be increased up to 200 per cent in the future for extreme storm surge flooding (greater than 3 metres) from intense cyclones under high emission scenarios." 

    How can we achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement? 

    A strong, rapid and sustained greenhouse gas reduction, according to the researchers, is essential to achieve goals of the treaty and to reduce losses and damages of highly vulnerable countries.

    Also Read: Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 3:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

    Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

    Why Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest brothels, saw ray of hope in SC verdict on sex trade

    Why Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest brothels, sees ray of hope in SC verdict on sex trade

    Watch Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station-tgy

    Watch: Passengers perform garba as train arrives 20 min early at Ratlam station

    Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD - adt

    Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river in Ladakh

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river, 7 killed

    Recent Stories

    UEFA to not draw teams from Belarus and Ukraine together after Russian invasion-ayh

    UEFA to not draw teams from Belarus and Ukraine together after Russian invasion

    Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

    Fatal concern during 'Char Dham yatra'; 78 pilgrim dead this season

    Hollywood Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean drb

    Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

    Why Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest brothels, saw ray of hope in SC verdict on sex trade

    Why Sonagachi, one of Asia's largest brothels, sees ray of hope in SC verdict on sex trade

    Hollywood Who is Camille Vasquez Johnny Depp legal eagle is now an internet celebrity drb

    Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's legal eagle is now an internet celebrity

    Recent Videos

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon