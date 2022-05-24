Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

    The Isha Agro Movement is a farmers' movement that advocates for a more self-sufficient agricultural system that provides farmers with higher economic returns than chemical farming practises. In the next five years, IAM hopes to reach 800,000 to 1 million farmers and make this self-sufficient agricultural system a popular occurrence.

    Save Soil movement How a civil engineer grew an organic coconut farm gcw
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Valluvan, a civil engineer, had his life turned around when he decided to shift to farming. The Isha Foundation volunteer is today a forerunner in the transition to natural organic farming. He manages his own beautiful and lucrative organic coconut plantation in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu farm. This is his story

    "Everywhere, farm land was selling at cut rates," he remarked as he told his story. He further said, "Farmers who were not getting appropriate rates for their goods were driven out due to a lack of rainfall, low yields, insect infestations, sick crops, and crop failure." He had heard Sadhguru talk many times on agricultural problems and their influence on society.

    "I was intrigued about how to make farming profitable for farmers while yet providing nutritious, clean food to consumers. It seems difficult to meet both aims. Despite my reservations, I pursued it nevertheless," he added. In order to find a solution, he purchased a farm in Vettaikaranpudur Village, near Anaimalai Hills.

    Also Read | What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    The Isha Agro movement began concurrently, and Valluvan quickly found himself welcome Isha volunteers to his new farm.

    "Initially, it was difficult to even identify changes on the farm," he continued. Vallum said then there was a severe drought, followed by rain, and that's when I saw the difference in the soil. The soil and vegetation began to shift gradually. "The farm is now fantastic, and the harvest is plentiful. The expansion is astounding. The soil has changed without the use of any chemicals," he added.

    

    Also Read | Sadhguru sets out on 100-day bike journey to 'Save Soil'

    Isha Agro Movement organises training programmes to provide farmers with a greater understanding and knowledge of how to transition to natural farming and keep this method sustainable. They benefit from the advice, engagement, and support of other farmers and specialists in the sector.

    (Photo: Isha Foundation)

