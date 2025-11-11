National Education Day 2025, celebrated on November 11, honors Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister, who shaped modern education and promoted learning as the key to nation-building.

National Education Day 2025: Every year on 11 November, India observes National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the nation’s first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He not only strengthened the foundation of independent India but also laid the groundwork for the modern education system, enabling every Indian youth to become a responsible and enlightened citizen through learning. Read on to discover key facts about National Education Day and the remarkable contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

Maulana Azad was born on November 11, 1888. His full name was Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin. He was a great thinker, writer, and freedom fighter. Before becoming the first Education Minister of independent India, he was also a senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC). In 1923, at the young age of 35, he became the youngest president of the Congress. His belief was that education is not just a means to get a job, but a medium to give the right direction to society.

Maulana Azad's Key Contributions

Maulana Azad played a crucial role in the establishment of Jamia Millia Islamia (in 1920). Later, he helped in relocating the university from Aligarh to New Delhi. He laid the foundation for technical and higher education institutions in the country. Several institutions were also established in his honor, such as-

Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad

Maulana Azad University of Technology, West Bengal

Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu

When and Why is National Education Day Celebrated?

The Government of India announced on September 11, 2008, that every year, November 11 would be celebrated as National Education Day. The purpose of this day is to remember the contributions of Maulana Azad and to promote the importance of education in the country. Although it is not considered a national holiday, on this day, essays, speeches, workshops, and quiz competitions are organized in schools, colleges, and universities. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad laid the foundation on which India's modern education system stands today. Thanks to his efforts, millions of children across the country are now receiving the right to education. Therefore, every year on November 11, India remembers the leader who considered education the greatest weapon for nation-building.