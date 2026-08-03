A content creator sparked a debate by estimating that raising a child in India costs Rs 1.39 crore until age 21. His viral video ignited a discussion on the financial burdens of parenthood. While some agree with the rising costs of education and urban living, others argue the figure reflects a premium lifestyle.

A content creator has ignited a lively debate on social media after sharing a detailed breakdown of what he believes is the cost of raising a child in India. His calculations, which estimate the total expense at Rs 1.39 crore, have left the internet divided, with many questioning whether parenthood has become an increasingly expensive financial commitment.

In a viral Instagram video, the creator explained that his estimate covers the expenses involved in raising a child from birth until the age of 21. According to him, the total includes education, healthcare, food, clothing, extracurricular activities, gadgets, travel and other day-to-day costs that parents typically incur over two decades.

Check the viral video here:

Summing up his calculations, he remarked, "I could buy a BMW M4 instead," using the luxury car as a comparison to illustrate the long-term financial burden of parenthood. He also stated that the estimate is one of the reasons behind his decision not to have children, saying, "Why I don't want kids."

Also Read: Stranger Sketches Foreigner at Airport Without Her Knowing, Her Reaction Wins the Internet (WATCH)

The video quickly went viral, drawing thousands of comments from users with sharply contrasting views. Some agreed that the rising costs of education, healthcare and urban living have made raising children significantly more expensive than in previous generations. They argued that careful financial planning has become essential for prospective parents, particularly in metropolitan cities where living expenses continue to climb.

Others, however, challenged the creator's assumptions, saying the estimate reflects a premium urban lifestyle rather than the average Indian household. Several users pointed out that parenting is a personal choice and that the overall cost depends on factors such as location, schooling preferences and lifestyle decisions. Many also argued that comparing children to material possessions misses the emotional value of raising a family.

The discussion has once again highlighted a growing conversation around the economics of parenting in India. With education costs, inflation and lifestyle expectations on the rise, more young adults are openly discussing whether they can afford to have children and what financial sacrifices parenthood may require. While opinions remain divided, the viral video has sparked a broader debate on balancing emotional aspirations with long-term financial planning in modern India.

Also Read: Delhi Man Says First Date Cost Him Rs 20,500, Reddit Post Sparks Scam Fears