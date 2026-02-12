Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passed away on February 12, 2026. She served as a DD newsreader from 1976 to 2005 and was one of the most trusted faces of Indian television in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sarla Maheshwari, one of the most recognised faces of Doordarshan news in the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away. She died on February 12, 2026. Her family shared a note informing that the cremation will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on February 12 at 4 pm.

The news of her passing has led to deep sadness among former colleagues and viewers who grew up watching her on television.

A familiar face in the pre-24x7 era

Sarla Maheshwari was a trusted news anchor during a time when Doordarshan was India’s main and most powerful television channel. This was before the age of 24-hour news channels.

From 1976 to 2005, she served as a Doordarshan news anchor. For nearly three decades, she remained a steady and familiar presence in Indian homes.

During that period, the anchor was seen as the face of credibility. People trusted the news because of the person reading it. Sarla Maheshwari became one such voice of trust.

Journey from announcer to newsreader

Maheshwari began her career with Doordarshan after giving an audition while she was pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. She first joined as an announcer.

Later, she moved into news reading and became one of the leading faces of DD news bulletins. She witnessed major changes in Indian television, including the shift from black-and-white to colour broadcasts.

Her simple presentation, clear Hindi pronunciation and calm style made her stand out. Viewers often said that her voice brought a sense of peace and confidence.

Remembered for grace and simplicity

Many people have shared their memories of Sarla Maheshwari after the news of her death. Admirers and former colleagues described her as dignified and graceful. She was known for her calm voice and composed delivery. In a time when news reading was seen as a respected and cultured profession, she helped shape its identity.

Family members said she will always be remembered for her unique style. Her way of reading news carried trust and dignity, qualities that viewers deeply valued.

For many Indians who watched Doordarshan in the 1980s and 1990s, Sarla Maheshwari was not just a newsreader but a comforting and reliable presence in their daily lives.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian television history.