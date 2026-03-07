Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations for Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Haridwar. Shah will address a rally and see exhibitions on security and legal reforms. The CM confirmed all arrangements for the event are complete.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Haridwar, where he is scheduled to address a public rally and visit exhibitions highlighting national security initiatives and legal reforms. CM Dhami further confirmed that all the arrangements for the high-profile event have been completed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "Preparations have been made here for Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally. Two major exhibitions have been set up in Haridwar for his visit. One of the exhibitions will display a demo for the provisions made by the Indian government for the safety of citizens and for the speedy delivery of justice. After the Home Minister's arrival, one venue will remain open for the public for the next week."

Preparations for 'Char Saal Bemisaal' Event

Earlier, on Friday, Dhami visited Haridwar to inspect arrangements for the programme titled "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" scheduled for Saturday, March 7. He issued directions to officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the programme "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal". All preparations for the event have been completed by the administration, and the city of Haridwar, along with the programme venue at Bairagi Camp, is being decorated to welcome him.

High-Level Review for Security and Management

On Sunday, Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence to review preparations for the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Haridwar on March 7. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements for the programme are completed in a timely, well-organised, and dignified manner. He emphasised that security, traffic management, public convenience, and inter-departmental coordination must function smoothly throughout the visit, according to a release.

The Chief Minister instructed all concerned officials to regularly monitor every aspect of the arrangements and ensure that no laxity is shown at any level, so that the Union Home Minister's visit to Haridwar is conducted successfully and in an orderly manner.

Directives on Pension Schemes

Dhami has also issued clear instructions that pension cases must be resolved with complete promptness while chairing a review meeting. He ensured that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of social security scheme benefits. He directed officials to launch extensive outreach campaigns to spread awareness about pension schemes among maximum eligible beneficiaries and to present an innovation-based, effective action plan at the earliest to connect deprived and vulnerable sections with these schemes. (ANI)