Amid rising climate disasters and disease outbreaks in South-East Asia, WHO and Member States are discussing strengthening the Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF) to ensure countries have rapid, life-saving support during crises.

With climate-related disasters, disease outbreaks and other health emergencies becoming more frequent and complex across South-East Asia, WHO and Member States today discussed measures to strengthen and expand the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF) to ensure countries have rapid access to life-saving support when crises strike.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Health emergencies are becoming more frequent, more complex and more costly. Countries need rapid, flexible financing that can be mobilized immediately when lives are at risk. SEARHEF represents regional solidarity in action, enabling Member States to support one another when emergencies strike," said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge WHO South-East Asia Region. She was addressing the Fifteenth Meeting of the Working Group on the Governance of SEARHEF.

SEARHEF: A Regional Pillar for Emergency Response

Established in 2008 following the Indian Ocean tsunami, SEARHEF has become the Region's flagship emergency financing mechanism. Since its inception, the Fund has supported 51 emergencies across 10 Member States, disbursing more than US$ 8.2 million for emergency response while strengthening preparedness through investments in emergency operations centres, rapid response teams and regional emergency stockpiles.

Strengthening the Fund for Future Crises

At the Working Group meeting, convened virtually by the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia, Member States and WHO reviewed the Fund's progress and discussed the SEARHEF Resource Mobilisation Strategy, which aims to strengthen sustainable financing to ensure timely support for health emergencies across the Region. These included broadening the donor base by enhancing engagement with philanthropic organisations, development partners and the private sector, as well as mobilising in-kind contributions by leveraging the Region's manufacturing, logistics and technical expertise.

The Working Group's recommendations will be further considered at the Seventy-ninth Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia in September this year.

Strengthening SEARHEF is part of WHO and Member States' ongoing efforts to reinforce regional health emergency preparedness and ensure countries have access to timely financial and operational support to respond swiftly during a crisis to protect and save lives.

The South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF) is WHO's regional emergency financing mechanism that provides rapid, flexible funding to support Member States during health emergencies. Established in 2008, the Fund supports both emergency response and preparedness and is governed by Member States of the WHO South-East Asia Region. (ANI)