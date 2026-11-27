CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar reiterated opposition to the Delimitation Bill, stating that linking it to women's reservation is unacceptable. Political parties are preparing for the upcoming Parliament session amidst concerns over the legislation.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday reiterated the party's opposition to the proposed Delimitation Bill in its existing form, asserting that linking women's reservation with the delimitation exercise was unacceptable and urging political parties to explain any change in their positions. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the CPI had consistently supported women's reservation and had backed the Women's Reservation Bill when it was passed unanimously by Parliament in 2023. However, he maintained that the party would not support the proposed legislation if it linked the implementation of the quota to delimitation. "We have already made our position very clear. We cannot support the Delimitation Bill in its existing form. We do not know whether a new draft has been prepared," he said.

Referring to the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha in April, Kumar said almost all non-BJP political parties had opposed it and questioned whether some parties were now reconsidering their stand. "This Bill was defeated in April this year, and almost all non-BJP political parties opposed it. If some political parties are now changing their position, they must logically explain why," he said.

Clarifying the CPI's position on women's reservation, Kumar said the party had wholeheartedly supported the legislation and participated in the parliamentary debate. "Our position is very clear. We support the implementation of women's reservation. We wholeheartedly supported the Women's Reservation Bill, and the CPI and all other Left parties actively participated in the debate and supported it. It was passed unanimously. Now it is time to implement women's reservation. However, linking women's reservation with delimitation is unacceptable to us," he said. "We cannot comment on other political parties' positions, but we hope that, in the best interests of democracy, their parties and leadership will take a genuine position on this issue," he added.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session, with the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be a major point of discussion. Congress has asked all its MPs to be present in New Delhi by 10 am on November 29, while the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has issued a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4.

In a communication dated November 27, NCP-SCP Chief Whip Amol Kolhe directed all party Lok Sabha MPs to attend the proceedings without fail and support the party's stand, citing important business scheduled to be taken up in the House. "All Members of LOK SABHA of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar are requested to kindly remain present in Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December, 2026 without fail and support the Party Stand," it said.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to support the Delimitation Bill, provided it ensures regional balance, according to party sources. The proposed legislation has also drawn criticism from other Opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said delimitation could prove to be the "biggest mistake" in the BJP's politics. Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh accused PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public, alleging that the upcoming special session was aimed at delimitation and not women's reservation, which was already passed unanimously in 2023. Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Centre of attempting to reach the required 360 votes by splitting Opposition parties and securing the tacit support of some parties.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)