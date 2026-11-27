Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of attempting to secure a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha via the upcoming special Parliament session, calling it a dangerous assault on the Indian Constitution.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to “manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha, calling it an assault on the Constitution amid the Delimitation Bill talks ahead of the special Parliament Session. In a post on X, Jairam alleged that the government, unable to revive the manufacturing industry, was attempting to secure a two-thirds majority through other means. “Unable to get the manufacturing industry moving, the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might,” he said.

Unable to get the manufacturing industry moving, the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might. The Indian National Congress has been clear and consistent. 1. Maintain the current strength of the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. 2. ⁠Maintain the current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years. 3. ⁠Implement one-third reservation for women and reservation within reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2026

Reiterating the Congress party’s position on the issue, Jairam Ramesh outlined three demands, including maintaining the current strength of the Lok Sabha and the existing state-wise distribution of seats for another 25 years. He also called for the implementation of one-third reservation for women, along with reservation within the quota for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. “The Indian National Congress has been clear and consistent. Maintain the current strength of the Lok Sabha for another 25 years, maintain the current state-wise distribution of seats in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years and implement one-third reservation for women and reservation within reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public over the agenda of the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that the session was being convened for delimitation and not women's reservation, which has already been enacted into law.

In a post shared on X, he said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023, but alleged that the Centre had delayed its implementation. "Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly," he said.

"The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation," Ramesh added. Ramesh's remarks come amid growing political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. (ANI)