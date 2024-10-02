Meet Polina Anjani Konidela, Pawan Kalyan's daughter, who signed faith declaration before Tirupati temple trip

According to the temple's regulations, non-Hindus and foreigners must sign a declaration of faith before entering. Polina, an Overseas Citizen of India and daughter from Kalyan's third marriage to Anna Lezhneva, completed the required paperwork with assistance from her father.

Polina Anjani Konidela, the younger daughter of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Wednesday (October 2) signed a declaration of reverence for Lord Venkateswara before visiting the Tirupati temple today. This development comes as part of Kalyan's ongoing spiritual journey amid a political controversy surrounding the temple's famous laddus.

According to the temple's regulations, non-Hindus and foreigners must sign a declaration of faith before entering. Polina, an Overseas Citizen of India and daughter from Kalyan's third marriage to Anna Lezhneva, completed the required paperwork with assistance from her father. Since Polina is a minor, Kalyan also signed the declaration forms provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials.

Accompanying them was Aadya, Kalyan's daughter from his first marriage to Renu Desai. The Jana Sena party shared visuals of the father-daughter duo signing the forms on social media platform X, saying, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Sri @PawanKalyan's younger daughter, Polina Anjani Konidela, has given a declaration for darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy."

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM's visit to the Tirupati temple is part of an 11-day penance linked to recent political accusations regarding the preparation of the temple's iconic laddus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used in the preparation of these sacred sweets during the YSR Congress Party's rule, a statement that has been denied by YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In response to the allegations, Kalyan expressed remorse over his failure to uncover the purported use of animal fat in the laddoos earlier. "Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, considered sacred, has become impure due to the depraved tendencies of past rulers. Not being able to detect this sin at the outset is a stain on the Hindu race," he said on X.

He urged everyone who believes in Sanatana Dharma to atone for the injustice done to Balaji, the deity revered in the region, and announced his penance initiation as a step toward this goal.

