Arvind Kejriwal set to shift to new residence in his New Delhi constituency on October 4

Before assuming the role of Chief Minister in December 2013, Kejriwal resided in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi area. During his first term as Chief Minister, he stayed at a government house on Tilak Lane in central Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to shift to his new residence within his New Delhi Assembly constituency on Friday (October 4), reports said. This move comes following his resignation as Chief Minister on September 17, after securing bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal is expected to vacate his official residence within the next two days, relinquishing all government-provided facilities. The AAP leader had previously announced his intention to move during Navratri, which begins on Thursday, October 3. His new residence has been finalised, and preparations are underway for his relocation.

Kejriwal has served as the MLA from the New Delhi constituency since 2013, a notable victory where he defeated the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. He retained the seat in the subsequent 2015 and 2020 elections.

The AAP chief faced legal challenges earlier this year, spending nearly six months in Tihar Jail over alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy. Kejriwal has denied the accusations, describing the case as a political vendetta orchestrated by the BJP. He resigned from his post, stating that he wished to undergo an "agnipariksha" (trial by fire) and would only return to office if the people certified his honesty.

Following Kejriwal's resignation, Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji, was appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. The next Assembly election in Delhi is scheduled for February 2025.

