'Suriya, Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan addressed the controversial remarks made by Tamil actor Karthi regarding the Tirupati laddu row, which stirred emotions among devotees and the general public. The incident took place during a promotional event where Karthi laughed when asked about the controversy surrounding the revered Tirupati laddu, a gesture that didn't sit well with many, including Pawan Kalyan.

Karthi, who has often been seen visiting the Tirupati temple with his brother Suriya, was attending the event for his upcoming film Sathyam Sundaram in Hyderabad. During the event, a series of memes were shown to him, one of which featured the Tirupati laddus. Karthi attempted to deflect the topic, saying, "We should not talk about laddu now, it's a sensitive topic. We don't want," but ended up laughing, which sparked criticism. Pawan Kalyan, deeply connected to the sentiments of the Tirupati devotees, expressed his displeasure, calling the incident an "insult."

In a televised interview, Pawan Kalyan elaborated on his feelings about the incident. He acknowledged that Karthi is a devotee of the temple and that he didn't mean any harm by his comment. However, Pawan noted that laughter from others during the event made the situation worse. "Karthi is a devotee. I have seen him and Suriya visiting the Tirupati temple. He did not speak anything wrong, but when actors make remarks, it becomes a practice for others to follow," Pawan said. He further added, "Lots of people sitting behind him laughed at his remark. It's an insult."

Karthi quickly issued a public apology on social media, saying, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear."

Following the apology, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister also expressed appreciation for Karthi's gesture. In a statement, he said, "Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered prasadam laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care."

Pawan Kalyan accepted the apology and extended his best wishes to Karthi, Suriya, and Jyotika for their upcoming film Meiyazhagan, which will be released as Sathyam Sundaram in Telugu. The actor-politician emphasized that the situation was a misunderstanding and highlighted the importance of respect for traditions, especially from public figures.

