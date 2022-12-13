Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is 'Pappu' now?: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slams centre over economy in viral speech

    In a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on demands for additional grants for 2022-23, the TMC leader accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of spreading "falsehood" about India's growth and appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take control of the economy.

    Who is 'Pappu' now?: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slams centre over economy in viral speech
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra on Tuesday (December 13) slammed the central government over its claims of economic progress, citing its own data on industrial output.

    Addressing the Parliament, the TMC leader said, "Every February, the government had people believe that the economy is doing great, and that everyone is getting all basic amenities like gas cylinders, housing, and electricity." She also termed the claims "falsehoods", and added that eight months later, now December, "the truth comes limping after it."

    She said the government has said it needs Rs 3.26 lakh additional funds, over and above the budget estimate.

    "This government and the ruling party coined the term Pappu. You use it to denigrate and signify extreme incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is," Moitra said.

    Referring to the latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Moitra claimed that while the country's industrial output shrunk by four per cent in October to a 26-month low, the manufacturing sector, which is "still the biggest generator of jobs", has contracted to 5.6 per cent.

    In a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on demands for additional grants for 2022-23, the TMC leader accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of spreading "falsehood" about India's growth and appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take control of the economy, which, according to the TMC leader, is going downhill.

    She also took a swipe at the BJP over its defeat in the just-concluded Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, saying the ruling party's president could not hold on to his home state. "Who is Pappu now?" she asked.

