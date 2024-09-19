Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat, the new face in Atishi's Delhi cabinet? Know who all are retained

    Mukesh Ahlawat, AAP MLA from Sultan Pur Majra, will be the new face in Atishi's Delhi Cabinet. Four ministers from the previous cabinet have been retained, while Ahlawat, a prominent Dalit face of the AAP, joins as a first-time minister.

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat, the new face in Atishi's Delhi cabinet? Know who all are retained gcw
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will take oath as a minister in the Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi’s Cabinet on Saturday. While four ministers have been retained in the Delhi Cabinet, Ahlawat will be the new face. The Delhi ministers retained in the Cabinet are — Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain. Ahlawat represents the Sultan Pur Majra Assembly seat in the national capital.

    The AAP's Atishi will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday, the party said on Thursday. The ruling party had first planned that just Atishi would be sworn in, but it was subsequently established that her council of ministers would also take the oath.

    Who is Mukesh Ahlawat?

    The Sultanpur Majra MLA, who is about to join the Delhi administration, is a businessman. Mukesh Ahlawat ran for the Sultanpur Majra seat on an AAP ticket for the first time in 2020 and was elected MLA.

    Ahlawat is a prominent Dalit face of the AAP from North West Delhi. Notably, Ahlawat's name was floated as the AAP's candidate for the North West Delhi seat during the Lok Sabha elections, but the seat was won by Congress owing to the alliance seat-sharing agreement.

    Mukesh Ahlawat contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra on an AAP ticket. He won the polls with 48,042 votes and replaced Sandeep Kumar, former minister for the welfare of Scheduled castes.

    Ahlawat, an important Dalit face from Delhi North West region, has been inducted to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Delhi's social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

    Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM on September 21

    Atishi, an AAP MLA who represents the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly and holds the most portfolios in the Delhi government, will succeed Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. After Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit, Atishi would be just the third woman to serve as Chief Minister of the National Capital.

