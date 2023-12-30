Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Canada-based gangster and Babbar Khalsa International leader, Lakhbir Singh Langa, has been designated an "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted Langa's connections with pro-Khalistan elements in Canada

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 7:53 AM IST

    In a significant development, Lakhbir Singh Langa, a notorious gangster and leader of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) based in Canada, has been officially declared an "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification outlining Langa's close associations with prominent pro-Khalistan figures based in Canada, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of Sikhs for Justice, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of Khalistan Tiger Force.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five BKI operatives, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known as "Rinda," and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias "Landa." The rewards offered were Rs 10 lakh for Rinda and Landa each, and Rs 5 lakh for Parminder Singh Kaira (alias "Pattu"), Satnam Singh (alias "Satbir Singh" or "Satta"), and Yadvinder Singh (alias "Yadda") each.

    The NIA spokesperson revealed that these individuals were wanted in connection with a case registered earlier in the year, focusing on BKI's terrorist activities aimed at disrupting India's peace and communal harmony, particularly in the state of Punjab. The investigations unveiled their involvement in recruiting new members for BKI by enticing them with monetary benefits.

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa?

    * Originally from Tarn Taran in Punjab, Lakhbir Singh Landa is currently believed to be residing in Alberta, Canada, after fleeing there in 2017.

    * He is a known associate of Harvinder Singh, a gangster-turned-terrorist based in Pakistan. After settling in Canada, Landa joined forces with the pro-Khalistan terror organization BKI.

    * Landa's criminal record dates back to July 2011, with the first case registered against him for murder under the Arms Act at Harike Pattan. Subsequently, a total of 18 criminal cases, including charges of murder and drug smuggling, have been filed against him.

    * Prior to his escape to Canada, the Punjab Police had registered the last case against Landa under kidnapping charges in Moga.

    * Media reports suggest Lakhbir Singh was a key conspirator in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

    * Additionally, he is believed to be a central figure in orchestrating the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under a sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar, according to various sources.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 7:53 AM IST
