    Who is Kulwinder Kaur, CISF security personnel suspended for slapping BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut?

    A female CISF constable reportedly slapped Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actor and BJP’s MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, sparking a massive outburst across the nation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

    The altercation stemmed from Kangana’s contentious remarks about Punjabi women involved in the farmers' protest. In a video circulating post the incident, the constable, purportedly involved, mentions her mother's participation in the protest.

    Immediate action followed, with Kulwinder Kaur suspended from duty.

    Hailing from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab, Kaur has served at Chandigarh Airport for two years. Her spouse also serves in the CISF, while her brother, Sher Singh, holds a leadership position in the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, an organization supporting farmers.

    Kulwinder Kaur, a mother of two, is currently in custody, pending investigation by a CISF-appointed panel.

    Ranaut has alleged that while passing through a CISF checkpoint, she was approached by the constable and assaulted.

    "When I completed the security check and was waiting to pass the woman security officer, she came towards me, hit me, and started abusing me. When I asked why she did it, she said she supports the farmers," Ranaut said in a video message after the incident.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 8:38 PM IST
