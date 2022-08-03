Who is Suresh N Patel, the new Central Vigilance Commissioner?

Patel, who has been serving as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in an interim capacity since June of this year, was sworn in as the head of the Central Vigilance Commission at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. Know all about him.

A year after the position became empty, Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel was appointed on Wednesday. Patel, who has been serving as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in an interim capacity since June of this year, was sworn in as the head of the Central Vigilance Commission at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu.

Patel has worked in the financial industry for more than three decades. He held the positions of Managing Director and CEO (MD & CEO) of Andhra Bank and Executive Director at the Oriental Bank of Commerce before being named Vigilance Commissioner.

He has served as a member of the Indian Banks Association's Management Committee, a member of the National Association of Bankers for Rural Development (NABARD), the president of the Andhra Pradesh State Level Bankers' Committee, and the head of the Bankers' Institute of Rural & Entrepreneurship Development.

He is a member of the Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds and a permanent invitee to the RBI's Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems . The Vigilance Commissioner's term can last up to four years or until the incumbent becomes 65. A Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners are both possible for the Central Vigilance Commission.

Sanjay Kothari, a former member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), left his position as CVC on June 24 of last year. A central vigilance commissioner oversees the Central Vigilance Commission, which has a maximum capacity of two. There isn't a vigilance commissioner employed by the Commission right now. In July, a three-person selection committee led by the prime minister convened to choose the CVC and vigilance commissioners.

The Union Home Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha are the other two members of the panel. The panel agreed on Patel's appointment as the CVC at the meeting. It also accepted the selection of former Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash Kumar Srivastava and Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioners.

On June 30 of this year, Kumar's tenure as the head of the internal security intelligence agency came to an end. In January 2020, Srivastava, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre class of 1982, announced his retirement.