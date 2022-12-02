Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Goldy Brar, the man involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder?

    Goldy Brar was born in Punjab and went to Canada on a student visa in 2017, eventually becoming an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar allegedly plotted Sidhu Moosewala's murder to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera, a youth Akali leader.

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in the United States. The news was confirmed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference in Gujarat, where he is campaigning for his party AAP for the assembly polls. 

    Californian authorities have not yet made an official announcement, but reports claim that the National Investigation Agency of India will start the procedure to request Brar's deportation. Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, was born in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab. In 2017, Brar entered Canada on a student visa but over time joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, eventually growing close to Bishnoi.

    According to a chargesheet submitted by the Punjab Police, Goldy Brar planned the murder of Moosewala in the Mansa region of Punjab on May 29 in conjunction with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and other individuals.

    The death of Sidhu Moose Wala is linked to a turf war between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Davinder Bambiha gangs that has been going on in Punjab for a number of years. Soon after he was killed by gunfire, Goldy Brar took to social media to take credit for the murder.

    In addition, Brar is charged with playing a significant role in the death of a Dera Sacha Sauda adherent last month. Last year, a court in the Punjab district of Faridkot issued an open-ended, non-bailable arrest warrant for Goldy Brar in connection with the death of Youth Congress activist Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, who was shot at 12 times in Faridkot by two unknown attackers.

