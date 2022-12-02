Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind gangster Goldy Brar 'detained' in California

    Brar, who took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, was reportedly living in California's Fresno city and reportedly made cities like Sacramento, Frizow and Salt Lake as his safe house.

    In what comes as a major development, mastermind gangster Goldy Brar has been reportedly detained in California. He was accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

    According to reports, India's intelligence agencies said that Brar's location was first traced around November 20 before he was finally detained. However, the Indian government is yet to receive any official statement from California regarding the development. 

    It is reportedly said that intelligence departments, including RAW, IB, Delhi Police special cell and Punjab intelligence have received inputs regarding Brar's detention in California.

    It should be noted that on May 29, Moose Wala was gunned down in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

    In December last year, the singer had joined the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections. Moose Wala was one of the artists who put the Punjabi rap scene on the world map. His popularity was not just limited to India, rather, he enjoyed global fandom and his concerts used to draw huge crowds.

