Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant criticised the judiciary's fairness, questioning the Supreme Court's handling of the Unnao rape case. He alleged bias, comparing Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence to the jailing of Sanjeev Bhatt and Sonam Wangchuk.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court's handling of the 2017 Unnao rape case, questioning the justice system. Sawant alleged bias, pointing out that the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the case, received a life sentence. In contrast, others, such as Sanjeev Bhatt and Sonam Wangchuk, remain in jail, questioning the fairness of the courts, "Where is your court headed?"

Criticism Linked to Shiv Sena Dispute

Speaking to reporters, Sawant linked his remarks to the Supreme Court proceedings to the Shiv Sena party dispute, with the party challenging the Election Commission's recognition of the Eknath Shinde faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case, with implications for the party's leadership and symbol. "Our election case, filed in the Supreme Court by the Shiv Sena party, argues that under Article 10, people who left the party should be declared defectors. Despite this, they recognised these defectors. After that, Uddhav Thackeray's party filed a case against this in the Supreme Court," he said.

'What Kind of Justice Is This?'

Referring to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the Unnao rape case, Sawant questioned the nature of relief granted in some instances. In contrast, others, he alleged, continue to face prolonged incarceration. "He (expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar) was their MLA; he's a rapist, and the court is giving him justice. Now what kind of justice is this? If the court feels so strongly, why don't they grant Sanjeev Bhatt bail?.. Why is Wanchuk in jail?" Sawant asked.

He said his remarks were directed at the judiciary, seeking clarity and uniformity in judicial decisions. "I'm asking the Supreme Court. Is he a traitor? Think about it, where is your court headed?", the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

Unnao Rape Victim Seeks Protection, Fears for Safety

On Sunday, the victim in the 2017 Unnao rape case said that she has faith that she will get justice from the Supreme Court and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can fight her legal battle without fear. This comes after the Delhi High Court recently granted conditional bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 rape case. Speaking during the protest organised by All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in Delhi today, the Unnao rape victim claimed that Sengar had bribed officials, including the CBI Investigating Officer and Delhi High Court judge, and said her family had suffered severe consequences since Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail. "I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed a Delhi HC judge and a CBI Investigating Officer. My husband's job was snatched away, and my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those we name before the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I can fight my battle fearlessly," the rape victim said to ANI.

Protests in Delhi Demand Justice for Survivor

Meanwhile, members of the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) staged a protest in Delhi in support of the Unnao rape survivor, demanding justice and adequate protection for her and her family. Protesters raised slogans and held posters with written slogans such as "activist in jail, rapists on bail", "zero tolerance for rapists", "cancel Kuldeep Singh's bail" and many more.

Supreme Court to Hear CBI Appeal Against Sengar's Bail

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal on December 29, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A three-judge vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear the plea of the CBI.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder. (ANI)

