Congress MPs Varun Chaudhry and Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict. Chaudhry questioned the lack of condemnation for the killing of Iran's leader, while Gandhi called India's foreign policy a 'universal joke'.

Congress Questions PM's Silence on Iran

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying his statement came, but not a single condemnation has been issued against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

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Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP questioned where is the 'Vishwaguru' and India's foriegn policy, and stated that the attack on Iran has not been condemned in the whole speech. "His statement came, but not a single condemnation has been issued against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader... Talks are going on that Pakistan is going to mediate... Where is Vishwaguru? In the whole statement, not a single time has the attack on Iran been condemned. Where is our foreign policy? This is very sad," said MP Varun Chaudhry.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Personal Foreign Policy'

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict, alleging that India has been sidelined in international negotiations and describing the PM as "compromised."

Responding to a question on reports that Pakistan could be facilitating talks between Iran and the US, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said, "Our foreign policy is Prime Minister Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the result of this. It's a universal joke. Everybody considers it a universal joke." "Yesterday, he gave an irrelevant speech. I mean, he is the Prime Minister of India; it should be visible that he is India's Prime Minister. What is the position? There is no position at all." Gandhi added.

PM Modi's Address in Lok Sabha

These remarks come after PM Modi's address in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. In his speech, the PM highlighted the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has entered its fourth week, was posing significant challenges for India, particularly in terms of energy security and trade disruptions.

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said.

(ANI)