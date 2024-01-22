Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Ayodhya is witnessing a gathering of saints for the consecration of the Ram Temple, marked by a supernatural event as a monkey, symbolizing Lord Hanuman, showered flowers from the main gate. The captivating scene invokes chants of "Jai Shri Ram" among the saints 

    When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Ayodhya is witnessing a remarkable gathering of saints and sages from across the country for the consecration of the Ram Temple. Amidst the spiritual fervour, a supernatural event unfolded on Sunday as a group of saints made their way through the main gate. A symbolic moment occurred when a monkey, representing Lord Hanuman, perched atop the gate and began showering flowers. The awe-inspiring scene prompted an enthusiastic response from the gathered saints, echoing the fervent chant of "Jai Shri Ram" throughout Ayodhya.

    A video capturing the divine moment showcases the main gate serving as the entry point to Ayodhya. As the saints approached, the monkey commenced showering flowers, evoking a profound sense of spirituality among the onlookers. The footage not only captured the mystical ambience but also underscored the profound significance of the Ram Mandir.

    For those planning to witness the consecration ceremony, the Meteorological Department has forecasted clear weather in Ayodhya on January 22. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 10 degrees Celsius. In the morning, visibility levels will range between 100 to 400 meters, gradually improving as the day unfolds. Light fog may linger in Ram Nagar Ayodhya, but by noon, the weather is anticipated to be completely clear with bright sunshine. This reassuring forecast suggests that weather conditions will not pose any hindrance during the auspicious Pran Pratistha ceremony.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH LIVE Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham gcw

    WATCH LIVE: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham

    Where will be the original Ram Lalla's idol placed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir? vkp

    Where will be the original Ram Lalla’s idol placed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

    Ram Mandir inauguration Indian diaspora celebrates at New York Times Square with dhol chants Jai Shri Ram Watch gcw

    Ram Mandir: Indian diaspora celebrates at New York’s Times Square with dhol, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Discovery channel airs 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' docu-series

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Mool muhurt' to last 84 seconds

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Mool muhurat' to last 84 seconds

    Recent Stories

    WATCH LIVE Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham gcw

    WATCH LIVE: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham

    Cricket Australian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz upsets Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown in the quarterfinals osf

    Australian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz upsets Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown in the quarterfinals

    Where will be the original Ram Lalla's idol placed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir? vkp

    Where will be the original Ram Lalla’s idol placed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Jai Shri Ram chants grip the world as Indian diaspora celebrate historic day (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Jai Shri Ram chants grip the world as Indian diaspora celebrate historic day (WATCH)

    Performing Ram Puja? Do recite Sundar Kand for THESE reasons anr

    Performing Ram Puja? Do recite Sundar Kand for THESE reasons

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon