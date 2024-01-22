When 'Hanuman' showered petals on saints entering Ayodhya (WATCH)

Ayodhya is witnessing a gathering of saints for the consecration of the Ram Temple, marked by a supernatural event as a monkey, symbolizing Lord Hanuman, showered flowers from the main gate. The captivating scene invokes chants of "Jai Shri Ram" among the saints

Ayodhya is witnessing a remarkable gathering of saints and sages from across the country for the consecration of the Ram Temple. Amidst the spiritual fervour, a supernatural event unfolded on Sunday as a group of saints made their way through the main gate. A symbolic moment occurred when a monkey, representing Lord Hanuman, perched atop the gate and began showering flowers. The awe-inspiring scene prompted an enthusiastic response from the gathered saints, echoing the fervent chant of "Jai Shri Ram" throughout Ayodhya.

A video capturing the divine moment showcases the main gate serving as the entry point to Ayodhya. As the saints approached, the monkey commenced showering flowers, evoking a profound sense of spirituality among the onlookers. The footage not only captured the mystical ambience but also underscored the profound significance of the Ram Mandir.

For those planning to witness the consecration ceremony, the Meteorological Department has forecasted clear weather in Ayodhya on January 22. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 10 degrees Celsius. In the morning, visibility levels will range between 100 to 400 meters, gradually improving as the day unfolds. Light fog may linger in Ram Nagar Ayodhya, but by noon, the weather is anticipated to be completely clear with bright sunshine. This reassuring forecast suggests that weather conditions will not pose any hindrance during the auspicious Pran Pratistha ceremony.