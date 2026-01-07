A viral video shows an Indian soldier on duty forgetting his own birthday. He is reminded by his young daughter during a video call, prompting a surprised and emotional reaction.

Guarding the border always requires vigilance. For soldiers protecting the country's borders, birthdays, festivals, and personal joys often pass by silently, sometimes even unnoticed by them. For soldiers, duty is paramount. Any lapse can affect the nation's security. A video of an Indian soldier who forgot his own birthday amidst this vigilance, only to be reminded by his daughter, has gone viral on social media. The 17-second video has already been viewed by over two hundred thousand people.

Is it my birthday today?

The footage from a mobile video call shows an Indian army officer and his daughter. When his young daughter says, 'Happy Birthday, Papa,' his expression changes. His words falter. He first says thank you, but immediately after, he asks in astonishment, 'Is it my birthday today?' The daughter then laughs and says yes, as seen in the video. In the midst of his duty, he had forgotten his own birthday. To hide his emotions, he quickly takes a sip of water from a bottle, which is also visible in the video.

True Patriotism

Many people commented below the video to wish him a happy birthday. Many wrote that this is true patriotism. Some wrote that we sleep peacefully because people like him work at the borders, forgetting even their own birthdays. Others praised the love between the father and daughter. The video also served as a reminder of the unseen sacrifices of the soldiers guarding the borders and their families.