Preparations for the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar are accelerating, with a major focus on enhancing railway facilities for the large influx of devotees. Mela Officer Sonika inspected Haridwar station to review arrangements for crowd control and safety.

In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar next year, extensive preparations are being undertaken by the Mela administration to ensure the convenience, safety, and smooth movement of devotees arriving from different parts of the country. Considering the likelihood of a large influx of pilgrims via railways during the Kumbh Mela, ground-level efforts have been intensified to provide additional facilities and necessary arrangements at Haridwar and other nearby railway stations.

Mela Officer Reviews Railway Preparedness

In this regard, Mela Officer Sonika conducted a detailed inspection of Haridwar Railway Station on Friday, along with officials from the Mela administration and the Railways, to review the arrangements and assess the facilities proposed by the Railways for the Kumbh Mela. On this occasion, she stated that in line with the State Government's commitment to organise the upcoming Kumbh Mela in a grand and divine manner, an effective action plan has been prepared and special focus is being placed on completing the responsibilities assigned to all concerned departments and organisations within the stipulated timeline. She also informed that most of the permanent works related to the Kumbh Mela have already been approved by the State Government.

Systematic Crowd and Traffic Management

During the inspection, Sonika emphasised that Haridwar Railway Station is a major entry point for devotees, and therefore, all arrangements here must be systematic, safe, and efficient. She issued necessary directions to officials regarding accommodation areas for pilgrims, entry and exit routes, waiting zones, and basic facilities. She stressed the need for continuous review of crowd control, security management, and traffic operations to ensure error-free execution and called for strong inter-departmental coordination to finalise all arrangements.

Enhanced Passenger Amenities

The Mela Officer also directed that train schedules be maintained during the Kumbh period and that special trains be operated as required. Instructions were given to ensure crowd management at platforms and station premises, adequate lighting, clean drinking water, regular cleaning of toilets, and proper arrangements in waiting halls. She further emphasised organised management of arrival and departure routes, provision of sufficient holding areas, increasing ticket counters as required, effective functioning of help desks, and strengthening the public announcement system. Special assistance counters for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and women passengers were also directed to be established.

Security and Regional Coordination

On the security front, discussions were held regarding coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), deployment of additional security personnel, continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras, and availability of emergency medical facilities. She also highlighted the need to strengthen nearby railway stations, including Motichur, Jwalapur, and Raiwala, stating that coordination would be established with senior railway officials in this regard.

Infrastructure Updates and Further Inspections

On the occasion, Haridwar Railway Station Superintendent Dinesh Kumar informed that various strengthening works have already begun in view of the Kumbh Mela. A holding area with a capacity of 10,000 passengers is planned at Haridwar Railway Station to manage crowd flow.

During the inspection, the Mela Officer and the Additional Mela Officer also visited the Laljiwala area, Bhimgoda Barrage, and the Rodi Belwala-Khadda parking site to review preparations. They directed that all arrangements related to passenger facilities and sanitation in these areas be completed within the stipulated timeframe. (ANI)