Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended the Maa Chandika Mahavanyath Devara Yatra held at village Biron Deval in Agastyamuni block of Rudraprayag district. During the visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Maa Chandika temple, participated in the Maha Yagya, and performed rituals amid Vedic chanting, seeking the blessings of Maa Chandika and praying for the prosperity and well-being of the state. On the occasion, Dhami announced the reconstruction of the Maa Chandika temple complex through the Archaeological Department and also unveiled plans for the construction of a new tehsil building at Basukedar.

A Symbol of Cultural Revival

Describing the venue as a symbol of religious and spiritual confluence, the CM said that the Maha Yagya, being organised after 20 years, is not just a religious ritual but also a symbol of cultural revival. He added that visiting a sacred site is not a mere coincidence but should be seen as a divine call and blessing. Highlighting public participation in the event as exemplary, he said such religious and social gatherings represent the unique identity of Uttarakhand. These events strengthen harmony and unity in society while giving the younger generation an opportunity to connect with their traditions and roots. He emphasised the need for collective participation for social harmony and cultural preservation.

National Development and Cultural Promotion

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is continuously setting new milestones of development, and significant efforts are being made to protect and promote Sanatan culture. Calling the present time a golden period from cultural, social and cooperative perspectives, he said work is underway to establish India as the spiritual capital of the world, with Indian culture receiving special recognition globally.

State's Commitment to Development and Heritage

Referring to the extensive reconstruction works at Kedarnath Temple after the 2013 disaster, he said the "divine and grand Kedarnath" is now visible to everyone. He assured that the state government remains committed to the success of religious events and the preservation of cultural heritage. He stated that the government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand a prosperous state and is committed to securing a bright future for the youth. Strict action is being taken against those attempting to alter the original character of Devbhoomi. He noted that the state has implemented strict legal measures, including anti-conversion laws and anti-riot provisions, and has freed more than 12,000 land encroachments across the state as part of efforts to protect its sanctity.

The Chief Minister also said Uttarakhand has emerged as a leading state in implementing the Uniform Civil Code and that the government is committed to the overall development of the state and the protection of its cultural identity.

Public Outreach and Dignitaries Present

Various departments set up stalls at the venue to inform the public about the welfare schemes of the state and central governments. On the occasion, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal submitted a memorandum outlining regional demands, to which the Chief Minister assured examination and necessary action.

Several public representatives and officials, including Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Kathait, Vice-Chairperson Ritu Negi, Block Pramukh Agastyamuni Bhuvneshwari Devi, BKTC Vice-Chairperson Vijay Kaparwan, Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aishwarya Rawat, BJP district president Bharat Bhushan Bhatt, Maha Yagya Committee president Dr Ashutosh Bhandari, General Secretary Madan Mohan Dimri, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar, Deputy Conservator of Forest Rajat Suman and Chief Development Officer Rajendra Singh Rawat were present.

About the Maa Chandika Diwara Yatra

The Maa Chandika Diwara Yatra began on November 21, 2025 and travelled across nearly 26 villages. The yatra is being organised after a gap of 20 years and covers villages including Biron Deval, Sangud, Naini Poundar, Kyark Barsudi, Pali, Bashti, Dungar, Baredth, Patiyu, Bhatwari, Jola, Uchhola, Mathyagaon, Baksir, Bhunalgav, Dangi, Khod, Syur, Dadoli, Khatli Kimana, Dankot, Kaushalpur, Arkhand, Dalsingi, Hat, Naily Kund and Rayansu.

As part of the yatra, a nine-day Maha Yagya is being organised in Biron Deval from 15 February. A grand Jal Yatra will be held on 22 February 2026, and the Mahavanyath Yatra will conclude with the Purnahuti on February 24, after which Maa will be ceremonially installed at her divine abode.