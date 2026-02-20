Argument Over TV Sound Ends in Tragedy: Newly Married Andhra Woman Stabs Husband to Death
A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife after an argument over television volume at their home in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The couple lived in a TIDCO Housing Colony. Ahmed was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.
Argument over TV volume turns fatal in Mangalagiri housing complex
A domestic dispute reportedly turned fatal in Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband following an argument over television volume. The incident took place at a house belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) Housing Colony, NDTV report quoted police.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Shaik Ahmed, a mechanic who repaired air-conditioners. He had married Kranti about eight months ago. According to reports, the couple had been living together at the government-constructed housing complex for some time.
Argument escalated quickly
Police said the dispute began when Ahmed asked Kranti to lower the volume of the television, as the loud sound was causing inconvenience to him. The issue soon led to a heated argument between the couple inside their home.
During the quarrel, Ahmed allegedly manhandled Kranti. As the argument continued, she reportedly picked up a kitchen knife used for cutting vegetables and attacked him in a fit of rage. Ahmed suffered severe stab injuries and collapsed inside the house.
Neighbours rushed Shaik Ahmed to hospital
On hearing his cries for help, local residents rushed to the house and immediately shifted Ahmed to a private hospital in the town. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was later moved to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada. Doctors declared him brought dead.
Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and the woman has been detained for questioning. Investigators are examining the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the fatal assault.
Investigation underway in Guntur district
Authorities said the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Guntur district police. Officers are collecting witness statements and forensic details as part of the probe. Further information is expected after preliminary findings are reviewed.
The case has drawn attention due to the tragic outcome of what began as a routine domestic disagreement. Police urged residents to seek peaceful ways to resolve conflicts and avoid violent reactions during disputes.
