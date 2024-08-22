What sparked the Andhra Pradesh pharma plant fire that claimed 17 lives?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalli. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones."

The death toll from the explosion at the Escientia Advanced Sciences pharmaceutical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Thursday (August 22) has risen to 17, with 34 others injured. The devastating blast, which took on Wednesday afternoon, is believed to have originated from a chemical reactor, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalli. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones."

The explosion took place at the 40-acre Escientia Advanced Sciences plant, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The plant, located within the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's (APIIC) multi-product SEZ at the Atchutapuram cluster, began operations in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Injured workers, many suffering from severe burns and injuries, were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The rescue operations have now been completed, with a confirmed final toll of 17 dead and 34 injured, according to district police superintendent M Deepika.

Initial investigations suggest that the explosion was caused by a gas leak that eventually reached an electrical panel, leading to the catastrophic blast. However, reports indicate that the incident occurred when solvent oil was being pumped between floors, causing a leak that ignited a fire and led to the subsequent explosion. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan shared details of the incident on X, highlighting the sequence of events.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy and has promised strict action against the plant’s management if negligence is found to be the cause. The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief and concern. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences and urged the government to take immediate steps to prevent such disasters.

Relatives of the victims have criticized authorities for not providing timely information about the situation or the condition of their loved ones, adding to the distress caused by the tragedy.

Escientia Advanced Sciences, which also has two R&D centers in Connecticut, USA, and Hyderabad, operates a significant commercial manufacturing site at Anakapalli.

