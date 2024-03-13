Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SBI reveals purchase, redemption data for 22,217 electoral bonds to Supreme Court

    According to SBI's report to the Supreme Court, the data encompasses electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 14, 2019, and February 15, 2024. The bank revealed that a substantial total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased within the specified timeframe.

    SBI reveals purchase, redemption data for 22,217 electoral bonds to Supreme Court AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday (March 13) submitted a compliance affidavit to the Supreme Court, affirming that it has provided comprehensive details regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission. The bank disclosed critical information, including the date of purchase, names of purchasers, denominations, and details of encashment to the Election Commission, as stated in the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court.

    According to SBI's report to the Supreme Court, the data encompasses electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 14, 2019, and February 15, 2024. The bank revealed that a substantial total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased within the specified timeframe.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Pathanamthitta witness triangular contest?

    Furthermore, SBI disclosed specifics regarding the period from April 1, 2019, to April 11, 2019, during which 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased. Additionally, out of these, 1,609 bonds were redeemed, as detailed in the submission to the Supreme Court.

    SBI complied with the court's order on Tuesday by submitting electoral bond information to the Election Commission of India. Despite its stature as the nation's largest bank, SBI's request for an extension to release the data by March 6 was dismissed by the court on Monday.

    Led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, the bench admonished the bank for its perceived "willful disobedience," cautioning against potential contempt proceedings.

    BJP's CAA move is dangerous for India; Northeast will suffer: Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramzan 2024: Free haleem for 1 hour sparks chaos outside Hyderabad restaurant, police lathicharge crowd; WATCH anr

    Ramzan 2024: Free haleem for 1 hour sparks chaos outside Hyderabad restaurant, police lathicharge crowd; WATCH

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta seat Anil Antony, Anto Antony Thomas Isaac anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Pathanamthitta witness triangular contest?

    BJP CAA move is dangerous for India; northeast will suffer: Kejriwal

    BJP's CAA move is dangerous for India; Northeast will suffer: Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Major breakthrough in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, NIA arrests suspect in Bellary vkp

    Major breakthrough in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, NIA detains suspect in Bellary

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

    Recent Stories

    Cricket 'Unthinkable to exclude Virat Kohli': Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan hits back at critics osf

    'Unthinkable to exclude Virat Kohli': Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan hits back at critics

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik NIR

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran dances to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' song, does hook step with Armaan Malik

    Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened: President Putin's warning to the West snt

    Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened: President Putin's warning to the West

    Kerala financial crisis: Rejects Centre's Rs 5000 crore offer; demands Rs 10000 crore rkn

    Kerala financial crisis: Rejects Centre's Rs 5000 crore offer; demands Rs 10000 crore

    Ramzan 2024: Free haleem for 1 hour sparks chaos outside Hyderabad restaurant, police lathicharge crowd; WATCH anr

    Ramzan 2024: Free haleem for 1 hour sparks chaos outside Hyderabad restaurant, police lathicharge crowd; WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon