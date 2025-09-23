'I Love Muhammad' controversy began with a banner in Kanpur's Barawafat procession. FIRs over 'new custom, location and tradition' followed. Across India, Muslims raised slogans, held protests and asked for withdrawal of cases.

The 'I Love Muhammad' controversy began in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, during the Barawafat (also called Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi) procession on 4 September 2025. In Rawatpur (Syed Nagar area), some people set up a banner that read 'I Love Muhammad' along the route used for the procession. This slogan is seen by many Muslims as an expression of love and respect for Prophet Muhammad.

Problems began when some local Hindu groups objected. They reportedly claimed that putting up the banner represented a ‘new tradition’ being introduced in a procession route that had certain established practices (tents, signboards, etc.). They argued that the placement of the banner, or the tent associated with it, changed what was customary.

What the police did and FIRs

After objections, police intervened. They said rules do not allow introducing new customs into religious processions on public roads without permission. The tent or structure associated with the 'I Love Muhammad' banner was shifted to the traditional location.

On September 9, the Kanpur police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against 24 people (9 named, 15 unnamed) under sections that cover 'introducing a new custom during Barawafat' and 'disturbing communal harmony'. The FIR does not say the slogan itself is a crime, but that the act of placing the banner/structure in a location considered outside tradition and alleged damage to existing posters, were under question, reports India Today.

Police also say that some posters belonging to Hindu groups were torn, according to complaints. There are also reports of local mediation and attempts to persuade people to remove or relocate the banner voluntarily.

Protests and processions

After the Kanpur FIR, the slogan 'I Love Muhammad' began to be used more widely by Muslims across many states, not just in processions but also on placards, posters, flags and social media.

Some of the states and places where protests, slogans or public expressions have taken place include:

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur (origin), Bareilly, Unnao, Lucknow, Kaushambi, Maharajganj.

Uttarakhand: Kashipur (Udham Singh Nagar) where an unauthorised procession led to clashes and stone-pelting.

Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Jharkhand and other states also saw solidarity protests.

In some places, protests have been peaceful; in others, there have been clashes, arrests, FIRs and stone-pelting. Police in several districts prevented processions or limited them.

Also, after Friday prayers, large gatherings carrying 'I Love Muhammad' banners or placards have been seen in many cities.

Arguments from both sides

What the Muslim community says

They argue that saying 'I Love Muhammad' is a fundamental expression of faith and part of religious devotion. Showing love for the Prophet is natural in Islam. Many believe the FIR in Kanpur is overreach or intimidation, since the slogan itself was not explicitly criminalised in the FIR, reports Maktoob Media. They see the issue being the location, not the slogan. Religious leaders (imams, maulanas) have called for the FIR to be withdrawn. They emphasise peaceful protest and that rights of religious expression are constitutionally protected.

On social media, many use the slogan, the hashtag, profiles, etc., as a show of solidarity.

What opponents/authorities argue

Some local Hindu groups object on the basis of tradition: they say that procession routes and their associated spaces have traditionally been used in certain ways and introducing new banners/tents changes those customs.

Authorities have said that any change, especially visible structures, tents, signboards, needs permission, especially on public roads. If a procession or religious event involves public property or rights of way, certain rules apply.

In some cases, protesters have allegedly violated law by not taking permission, creating disturbance, stone-pelting, vandalism, according to police reports.

Legal, constitutional and communal dimensions

Freedom of religion & expression: Those protesting argue that expressing love for the Prophet is protected under Articles of the Constitution that guarantee freedom of speech and religion. They contend that the state should not interfere in religious sentiment unless there is a legal provision.

Disturbance of public order/communal peace: Authorities say that when a public procession or slogan display is perceived to disturb communal harmony, law enforcement has to ensure rules are followed, permit procedures are followed and public peace is maintained.

Precedent and tradition vs new practices: A core issue is what counts as 'new custom' in processions. If something was never done before (like a particular tent or banner), some groups argue introducing it without permission is problematic.

Social media, identity and collective mobilisation: The slogan has become symbolic beyond Kanpur, sharing it on walls, homes, doors, online has become a way for many to assert their religious identity and protest what they see as unfair suppression.

Key points in law & police statements

The FIR in Kanpur does not explicitly charge people simply for saying 'I Love Muhammad' or for having the slogan. It charges them for introducing 'new custom' in procession, changing tents, structures, removing poster(s), etc. Police have said that they attempted mediation and asked participants to follow tradition or move banners to traditional locations.

In Kashipur, Uttarakhand, police said the procession was unauthorised and that violence erupted. They are trying to identify miscreants via CCTV and video evidence.

Why the slogan triggered large-scale protest

For many in the Muslim community, the slogan is not controversial, it is devotional. But they feel the FIR and objections make it seem like a normal act of devotion is being criminalised.

It taps into a wider concern among minority communities about equal treatment and the right to express religious sentiment without fear of legal action or social backlash.

The issue becomes magnified because it deals with identity, respect for religious symbols and tradition. When people feel identity or religious symbols are under threat, mobilization is likely.

Social media amplifies these controversies as the video clips, banner pictures, protest photos and slogan usage spread rapidly, increasing awareness, anger, or solidarity.

Impacts so far

FIRs & arrests: Many FIRs have been registered, protests have been held, arrests in some places.

Clashes & violence: In places like Kashipur, processions became violent with stone pelting and damage.

Tension between communities: Increased fear of communal tensions. Some Hindu groups feel provoked, others feel their traditions are being disrespected. Muslims feel their devotional practice is being policed.

Political attention: Leaders and political parties have spoken out. Some call for respect of constitutional rights; others emphasize law and order. The issue is being debated in courts, media and political platforms.

The 'I Love Muhammad' row shows how a relatively simple slogan can become a flashpoint when religious tradition, public order, legal rules and community identity all intersect. For many Muslims, the slogan is a matter of love, faith and respect. For some others, the way it was introduced touched on issues of tradition and public permission. The response, in terms of FIRs, protests, solidarity, reflects deep concerns about religious freedom, fairness and equal respect in a diverse society.