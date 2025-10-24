A parking dispute in Kasganj turned violent late Wednesday night, leading to gunfire between two groups. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 3 people have been arrested and the weapon used in the firing has been seized.

In the early hours of Thursday in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute over parking in front of a shop on Lahara Road spiralled into violence between two groups. Several rounds were fired and police intervened quickly. A case has been registered, three accused have been arrested and the firearm used has been seized. Additional forces have been deployed to keep the peace.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

Incident over parking

The clash took place overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in Kasganj district, under the jurisdiction of Soron Police Station. The trouble began when a vehicle was parked in front of a shop on Lahara Road. A confrontation between two parties erupted, and during the fight gunfire also broke out. According to police sources, several rounds were fired, prompting immediate response by law enforcement.

Police action and arrests

Upon the incident being reported, additional police personnel were deployed to the area to prevent further escalation. A criminal case has been registered in connection with the assault and firing. On 23 October 2025, three suspects were arrested and the weapon used in the firing was seized. A senior officer of the Kasganj police confirmed that investigations are underway.

Current situation and warning to locals

Security in Kasganj has been tightened. Police are keeping a close watch on the area and have asked residents to remain calm and not provoke any further tensions. Authorities say they will act firmly against anyone trying to disturb peace. At present, the situation is under control but remains sensitive.