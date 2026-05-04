Robust security arrangements are in place for the West Bengal vote count, with 37 companies of forces deployed across Birbhum district. Officials confirm a three-tier security system at counting centres to ensure a peaceful process.

Heavy Security Deployed for Vote Count

West Bengal's Birbhum local police has robust security in place for the vote count, with atleast 37 companies of security forces across the district as the state begins counting to decide 293 MLAs on Monday. Superintendent of Police Surya Pratap Yadav said that proactive checking is taking place, with people allowed inside counting centres only after proper checking.

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The government-aided polytechnic clinic Saud Ramkrishna Silpa Vidyapith is the counting centre for Birbhum, with scores of party workers and counting agents of various parties lining up to get in the centre.

"A three-tier security arrangement is already in place at the counting centre, all our officers are on duty... People are being allowed inside only after checking. 3 companies deployed at each counting centre here. In the whole district, a total of 37 companies were deployed in view of the post-poll situation... We hope that everything will be fine," SP Surya Pratap Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Ashesh Biswas, says, "As per the ECI guidelines, we have done a proper three-layer security arrangement. We have reserved force as well. If needed, we will use them..."

In Siliguri, Commissioner of Police (CP) Syed Waqar Raza expressed confidence in peaceful vote counting. "Everything will be done peacefully. All things are in proper order. Frisking is being done here, and there is a 3-tier security system, and we hope that everything goes fine," he told ANI.

Exit Polls Project Tight Contest

Exit polls for West Bengal have projected a tight contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While some projections, including Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, have given an edge to the BJP, others suggest a closer fight with TMC retaining a significant share of seats. Smaller parties are also expected to play a limited role in the outcome.

Birbhum contains 7 assembly constituencies, with 284-Dubrajpur (SC), 285-Suri, 286-Bolpur, 287-Nanoor (SC), 290-Mayureswar, 291- Rampurhat, 292- Hansan, and 294- Murarai.

Tensions Flare at Counting Centres

The security has been tightened across Kolkata ahead of counting day on May 4, with heavy deployment outside several strongrooms, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur and Netaji Indoor Stadium, among others.

A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre, however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.

"They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this," a TMC polling agent said.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the TMC polling agents of not carrying identity cards for entering the polling station.

"They are not carrying their ID cards. The counting for the 294 assembly began at 8 AM today. However, Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in all polling booths of Falta constituency after reports of alleged electoral malpractice took place. (ANI)