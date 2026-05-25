CPI(M) leader AA Rahim slammed the appointment of ex-Kerala poll officer Rathan U Kelkar as Secretary to CM VD Satheesan, calling it 'mysterious'. He also urged protests against fuel price hikes. The BJP and TMC also criticised the appointment.

CPI(M) leader AA Rahim on Monday criticised the appointment of former Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar as Secretary to the Chief Minister VD Satheesan, calling it "mysterious" and demanding a clear explanation from the authorities, while also urging the Congress leadership to respond to the controversy. "This particular appointment is highly condemnable. It is a mysterious appointment. I would like to urge the AICC leadership to react to this. A rationale explanation on this is the need of the hour," Rahim told the reporters.

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Rahim Slams Fuel Price Hike

He further reacted strongly to the rising fuel prices, saying, "The fuel prices are rising day by day, which is like waging a war against the common man. I would like to urge everyone to come together to protest against this anti-people policy."

Political Row Escalates

The remarks come amid a political row over Kelkar's appointment, with opposition leaders questioning the decision and alleging political favouritism. Former Union Minister and BJP MLA V Muraleedharan has alleged that the appointment reflects "double standards" by the Congress, questioning whether it amounted to a "favour returned" for electoral gains. He had also asked whether the move contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier criticism of Election Commission officials being appointed to government posts.

Separately, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also termed the appointment "wrong", stating it did not meet the "standard of constitutional morality".

The Kerala BJP has also criticised the decision on social media, alleging that it fits into a pattern of political reward-based appointments. Keralam BJP posted on Facebook, "Ratan Kelkar, the former Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, has been appointed as the Secretary to Chief Minister VD Satheesan. According to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's logic, Ratan Kelkar's appointment is to be seen as a reward for the huge victory achieved by the Congress in Kerala. The Congress should stop this kind of politics that is misleading the people."