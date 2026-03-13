PM Narendra Modi arrived in Assam for a 2-day visit to launch development projects worth ₹47,703 crore. Initiatives include road infrastructure, railway workshops, new train services, and distributing land pattas to tea garden workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati, Assam, for a 2-day visit on Friday, where he was welcomed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In an X post, Sarma highlighted that the PM's visit would result in a major upgrade with development works worth ₹47,703 crore. "Honoured to welcome Adarniya @narendramodi ji to Assam. Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji's visit will herald in development efforts worth ₹47,703cr across the State," he wrote in a post.

State Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass highlighted that PM Modi's previous visits to Assam have resulted in the announcement of many schemes, noting that this visit will include projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore at Kokrajhar. "PM Modi has visited Assam more than 70 times and has announced a lot of schemes for the development of the state...Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan, lay foundation stones and flag off projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore at Kokrajhar...The projects will improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads," said Dass.

State-wide Development Push

At around 5 PM in Guwahati, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth around Rs 19,480 crore.

On March 14, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.

Key Infrastructure and Connectivity Projects

Assam Mala 3.0 Road Initiative

Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Area

The Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore. These projects will help reduce traffic congestion in Kokrajhar district and improve connectivity, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare access and rural mobility.

Railway Infrastructure and Services

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister will also flag off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the North-East region. These include the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express providing direct rail connectivity between the North-East and Southern India; the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express enhancing connectivity between Assam and West Bengal; and the Narangi-Agartala Express improving connectivity between Assam and Tripura and facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists.

Empowering the Tea Garden Community

In Guwahati, the Prime Minister will distribute land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a historic milestone in providing homestead land rights to the tea garden community. Secure land ownership is expected to improve housing security, enable better access to institutional credit and welfare schemes, and promote long-term social and economic mobility. (ANI)