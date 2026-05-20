The AITC will protest on May 21 in Kolkata against the new BJP govt's alleged 'bulldozer culture' and eviction of hawkers. The protest follows BJP's recent win in the West Bengal Assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will launch protests across Kolkata and adjoining areas on May 21 against the alleged forceful eviction of hawkers and the "bulldozer culture" allegedly unleashed by the newly-formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

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According to the party, protests will be held at Howrah Station, Sealdah Station and near Ballygunge, with party leaders and workers expected to participate in demonstrations against the alleged targeting of hawkers and minority communities. The protests come amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal following the recent Assembly election results, in which the BJP secured 207 seats and ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC won 80 seats in the elections.

TMC Leadership Slams BJP Govt

Speaking at a meeting with party MLAs in Kalighat on Tuesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that minority communities and hawkers were being targeted under the BJP government. "Minority communities are being targeted here. Hawkers' stalls are bulldozed. This government is tampering with our constitutional ideas and values. BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in the coming days," Banerjee said.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also asserted that the party would continue its political fight against the BJP despite the electoral defeat. Addressing party legislators, Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP leadership in the state and said the party would not be intimidated. "Let them do whatever they want...raze down my home, send notice ... I won't bow down over these things. Come what may, my fight will continue against the BJP," he said.

Legal Battles Escalate

This comes after an FIR was registered against Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the West Bengal Assembly elections rallies.

According to the FIR lodged on May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee made provocative and threatening speeches during rallies in Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram, which could incite violence and disturb public order. The complaint also cited remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and statements regarding DJs. The FIR stated that the remarks were circulated through Banerjee's official Facebook handle, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', and other social media platforms. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

TMC Moves High Court Over Post-Poll Violence

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking intervention over alleged incidents of post-poll violence in different parts of West Bengal after the election results. According to the plea, incidents of arson, vandalism and attacks targeting TMC workers and party offices were reported from several districts, including Kolkata and Howrah. The petition has sought protection for affected party workers and a proper investigation into the alleged violence.

On May 14, Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing lawyer's robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul in connection with the PIL.

The BJP and TMC have traded allegations over incidents of clashes and vandalism reported from different parts of the state in the aftermath of the election results. TMC leaders have alleged that several party workers were killed and demanded a court-monitored probe into the violence. (ANI)