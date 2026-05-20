A 240-member NDRF contingent from Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, has been deployed to eight vulnerable districts in Kerala. This is a precautionary measure for the upcoming southwest monsoon, following a request from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Ahead of the upcoming southwest monsoon season, a massive contingent of 240 rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed from Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam to Keralam in the early hours of Wednesday to undertake extensive precautionary and preparedness measures. The proactive deployment was set in motion following an official request from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

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Deployment Details and Target Zones

Under the strict directives of Senior Commandant Akhilesh Kumar, the specialised teams departed from the 04th Battalion of the NDRF campus, located at Thakkolam in the Ranipet district, at around 5:00 AM.

The 240-member rescue force has been strategically distributed across eight highly vulnerable districts of Keralam, which are historically prone to heavy rainfall, severe flooding, and catastrophic landslides. The designated operational zones include Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Operational Readiness and Synergy

Speaking on the operational layout, NDRF Deputy Commandant (Operations) Praveen Prasad stated that the teams are fully geared up to tackle any flash contingency. "Our teams have been pre-positioned in high-risk zones to ensure immediate response during emergencies. We are carrying state-of-the-art life-saving assets, including inflatable rubber boats, high-tensile rescue ropes, and cutting equipment. Our primary focus is to work in complete synergy with local district administrations for zero-delay response, swift public evacuation, and minimisation of property damage," Deputy Commandant Praveen Prasad said.

The units also include expert deep-water divers and personnel professionally trained in providing Medical First Aid (MFA) to victims during immediate evacuation operations.

24x7 Command and Control

To oversee the fluid movement of the disaster management operations, a round-the-clock (24x7) emergency control room has been activated at the Arakkonam NDRF headquarters. The critical monitoring and supervisory operations are being led by Deputy Commandants Praveen Prasad and Sudhakar to ensure seamless communication during emergencies. (ANI)