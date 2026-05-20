Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar targeted PM Modi over rising prices and asserted that the Congress would return to power in 2028. He praised his government's welfare schemes, claiming they are a model for the world and now copied by the BJP.

Shivakumar Slams PM Modi Over Rising Prices

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices, while asserting that the Congress would return to power in the state in 2028. He was speaking at the 'Sarthaka Seva Samarpane' convention held in Tumakuru to mark three years of the Congress government.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar targeted the Prime Minister over rising prices and asked, "Why is your Prime Minister telling people to use less petrol, less cooking oil, take the metro, travel by bus, not use cars, not buy gold, remove mangalsutras and tie turmeric instead? "People have only one life. Don't they deserve to live happily? The dollar has gone up to 96 rupees. Petrol prices were hiked by one rupee again today. Why are BJP leaders silent? Why are Ashok and Vijayendra not discussing this?" he added,

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'Congress a Model for the Country'

Shivakumar also said the Congress government in Karnataka had brought transformative changes in people's lives and set a governance model for the country. The Congress government has brought change in the lives of the people of the state. It has given the entire country a model government, and we will continue to uphold it. May your blessings always be with us. Where there is hard work, history is created. Where there is faith, miracles happen. Where there is truth, victory is certain," he said.

Shivakumar said Congress would return to power in the next Assembly elections. "Believing that the Congress government would bring change, you elected 136 MLAs. You have given us a great opportunity to repay our debt to you. You have given seven MLAs from Tumakuru district," he said.

Claiming that the Karnataka government's welfare schemes had earned international recognition, Shivakumar said, "According to a study by Oxford University, the five guarantees of the Karnataka government are programmes that have brought social change in the lives of the poor. These are a model for the world."

'BJP Copying Our Guarantees'

Targeting the BJP, Shivakumar alleged that the party and PM Modi had initially criticised the Congress guarantee schemes but later adopted similar models. "Our BJP friends and the Prime Minister criticised our guarantee schemes. Today, they themselves are announcing guarantee schemes in every state. The guarantees have become a model for the country and they are copying our guarantee schemes. We launched the guarantees to help people when prices of all essential goods were skyrocketing and incomes had hit rock bottom. Now even Opposition parties are following our pro-people guarantee model," he said.

Attack on HD Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, targeting Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy recently told people not to pay for converting B khata to A khata, saying his government would come to power. One who cannot ride the horse he was given is neither a hero nor a brave man."

"When you had power, you could do nothing. Now, without power, you say you will do wonders with just 17 MLAs. You cannot do anything. Your MLAs have never spoken a single day in the Assembly about the poor. You don't have time to solve your own people's problems. Stop talking about your government coming to power," he added.

Vows Development for Tumakuru

Further calling Tumakuru a historic and educational centre, Shivakumar reiterated the government's commitment to its development. "After Bengaluru, Tumakuru has its own great history. It is an educational hub, the land of Kalpataru. It is the Kashi of the South. It is a sacred land that has provided food, education, and shelter. My colleague Parameshwara has said the only solution to control Bengaluru's population is to transform Tumakuru into a second Bengaluru," he said. (ANI)