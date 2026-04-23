CEC Gyanesh Kumar saluted voters as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded their highest-ever turnouts since Independence. WB saw 91.91% polling in Phase I, significantly higher than TN's 84.80%, as per the latest ECI data on Thursday.

Saluting voters for their active participation in the festival of democracy, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Thursday that West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since Independence as polling concluded at 6 pm. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence - ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

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Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Detailed Turnout in West Bengal

Several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85%, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54%, Birbhum at 93.70%, Jalpaiguri at 93.23%, and Murshidabad at 92.93%.

The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90% mark.

Strong Participation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu also recorded strong turnout across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48%, followed closely by Salem at 90.42%, Dharmapuri at 90.02%, Erode at 89.97% and Namakkal at 89.63%.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent while Tamil Nadu recorded 76.6 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

By-Election Update

Meanwhile, in the by-elections, the Umreth constituency in Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of 59.04%. Whereas, in Maharashtra, Rahuri saw 55.70% polling, and Baramati reported a turnout at 57.77%.

Election Schedule Overview

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)