Tamil Nadu schools reopened for the 2026-27 academic year after a 3-day delay due to a heatwave. CM C Vijay Joseph wished students well, encouraging them to work hard. The reopening follows a strong performance in Class 10 board exams.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph on Thursday extended his wishes to students as schools across the state reopened for the 2026-27 academic year after a brief delay caused by extreme summer heat conditions.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister encouraged students to pursue their dreams through education and hard work as they returned to classrooms for the new session. "Heartfelt wishes to my dear student treasures, who are beginning this academic year's first day with new hope. Education is the power that will brighten your future. Nurture lofty dreams, and work hard accordingly. May every day you go to school be a step forward in your life. Learn with joy, and success will come seeking you!" Vijay said.

இந்தக் கல்வி ஆண்டின் முதல் நாளை, புதிய நம்பிக்கையோடு தொடங்கும் என் அன்பிற்குரிய மாணவச் செல்வங்களுக்கு மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள். கல்விதான் உங்கள் எதிர்காலத்தை ஒளிமயமாக்கும் சக்தி. உயரிய கனவுகளை வளர்த்துக் கொள்ளுங்கள், அதற்கேற்ப கடினமாக உழையுங்கள். பள்ளிக்குச் செல்லும் ஒவ்வொரு… — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 4, 2026

Schools Reopen After Heatwave Delay

Schools across Tamil Nadu welcomed students from Classes 1 to 12 on Thursday, marking the beginning of the new academic session. The reopening was initially scheduled for June 1 but was postponed by three days by the state government due to severe heatwave conditions affecting several parts of the state.

Strong Performance in Class 10 Board Exams

The reopening comes on the heels of a strong performance by students in the recently announced Class 10 board examination results. On May 20, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan announced an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, an increase of 0.51 percentage points from the previous year.

According to official figures, 8,79,643 students appeared for the examinations, of whom 8,21,105 successfully passed.

Girls continued to outperform boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.6 per cent compared to 92.15 per cent for boys.

The state also witnessed strong performances from schools, with 5,171 institutions securing a 100 per cent pass result, including 1,931 government schools.

Pudukkottai emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 97.57 per cent.

Addressing concerns about school dropouts following the announcement of the results, Rajmohan had said the government would continue to focus on child-centric policies and ensure that students remain in the education system. (ANI)