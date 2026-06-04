Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 73rd NEC Plenary Session in Shillong. CMs of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh highlighted the meeting's crucial role in regional development, projects, and the 'Viksit 2047' vision.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 73rd Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, on Thursday.

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CMs Highlight Meeting's Importance

Speaking to ANI, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the objective of the meeting, terming it "crucial", which will decide many projects and schemes for the North East region. "The 73rd Plenary Session of the North East is about to happen. It is a crucial meeting. Through this, many projects and schemes are decided for the region," said Sikkim CM.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu stated that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has played an important role in the development of the North East region, while adding that all eight states are strengthening their planning processes in their own way towards 'Viksit 2047'. "The 73rd Plenary Session is being organised here. Home Minister Amit Shah will chair it... Since its formation, North Eastern Council (NEC) has played an important role in the North East's development trajectory... All eight states are strengthening their planning processes in their own way towards 'Viksit 2047'. DoNER Ministry and NEC are contributing in a huge way to this," Khandu told ANI.

Shah's Broader Northeast Itinerary

Apart from chairing the NEC meeting, Shah will also review the border security and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura. "Leaving for the Northeast for a two-day visit. Will visit the Lankamura Border Outpost on the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura and interact with our brave BSF personnel," Shah posted on X.

During the visit, the Home Minister is also scheduled to lead crucial discussions regarding the regional development and space technology applications in the Northeast. "Also, will chair meetings of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and NESAC," he added.

Official Schedule and Attendees

According to the official schedule, the 73rd Plenary Session of the NEC will be held on June 4, 2026, in Shillong, Meghalaya, under the chairmanship of Amit Shah, who also serves as the Council's Chairman. The session will be attended by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Vice Chairman, NEC, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Minister of State for DoNER, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar; Governors and Hon'ble Chief Ministers of the eight North Eastern States; other Members of the Council; and Senior Officers of Central and State Governments. (ANI)