West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody

Despite the Calcutta High Court's directive to the criminal investigation department (CID) to transfer Shahjahan's custody, the state government has resisted compliance, citing an approach to the Supreme Court for a ruling before releasing him.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 6) dismissed the West Bengal government's plea for an urgent hearing on the Sandeshkhali case, which revolves around the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in January. The top court also declined to grant a stay on the Calcutta High Court order instructing the state to immediately hand over the custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Trinamool Congress government had sought an expedited hearing in the Supreme Court after refusing to transfer Shahjahan to CBI custody.

Despite the Bengal government's plea for an immediate hearing, the Supreme Court directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state, to follow the standard rules and present the plea before the Registrar-General.

Consequently, Sheikh Shahjahan remains in custody until the Supreme Court issues a decision on the matter.

