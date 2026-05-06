Amid post-poll violence in West Bengal, miscreants fired on police and central forces in North 24 Parganas. An OC, two police officials, and two jawans were shot. The injured were hospitalized and a bag of bombs was found at the scene.

Amidst the continuous cases of post-poll violence and clashes in West Bengal, miscreants opened fire at a police team accompanied by central forces in another incident, which was patrolling in the region, as per locals.

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Five Security Personnel Injured in Attack

The incident took place in the Bamangheri area (Ward No. 14) of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station. According to sources, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazat Police Station, Police Constable from Rajbari Outpost and a female police official sustained gunshot wounds. Additionally, two jawans from the central forces were also shot. All the injured were taken to the Minakha Rural Hospital, following which they were separately transferred to other hospitals in Kolkata.

Bombs Recovered, Local Recounts Arrests

Upon investigation, the agencies recovered bag filled with bombs from the incident spot. According to a local, she saw a group of boys running through her yard while she was hiding under the bed along with her family. She stated that the police broke the door of her house and took her family with them, after which they were released in the morning. The local also said that heard gun shots while accusing the police of arresting five tribal and four people from Muslim community.

"A group of boys was running while we were hiding under the bed. Seeing the police, they fled through our yard. The police then broke down the door and took us into custody. We were released the following morning, but our family members were not. They arrested five members of our tribal community and four Muslims. We heard gunshots, but at the time, we mistook the sound for a door slamming or the rattling of the asbestos roof. We didn't know who was out there, so we locked ourselves inside the house. This occurred in the area of Baman Gheri No. 14."

Further details are awaited.

ECI's Directive on Post-Poll Violence

The incident comes amidst ECI's stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.